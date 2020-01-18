PHOTOS: Rep. Stefanik visits Johnstown constituents, tours Epimed site

Stefanik tours Epimed, a Johnstown-based medical device manufacturer.

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, visited a trio of locations in Johnstown on Friday, greeting constituents and seeing some of the industry of part of her district along the way.

The first stop was at Partner’s Pub for a lunch with area residents. The congresswoman told a packed house about her recent work in congress, including to get attention to flood victims from Halloween flooding after state funds were pulled. She was joined by mayors and other public officials from several Fulton County communities.

After that, next came a tour of Epimed, a medical device manufacturer based in Johnstown. Later in the day (not pictured), Stefanik also paid a visit to Electro-Metrics Antenna Design.

  • Stefanik supporters gather at Partner’s Pub.
  • Stefanik meets with staff at Epimed in Johnstown.
