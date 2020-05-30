NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Hundred of protesters are gathered at Duncan Plaza in New Orleans, amid protests over the death of George Floyd. The crowd is preparing to march down Tulane towards NOPD headquarters.
LATEST STORIES
- Photos: Protesters gather in New Orleans, preparing to march to NOPD HQ
- Gov. Cuomo signs bill giving death benefits to families of frontline coronavirus workers
- Photo Gallery: SpaceX rocket blasts off in historic flight to International Space Station
- Friday night thunderstorm blasts Warren County
- National Grid provides outage update