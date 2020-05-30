Photos: Protesters gather in New Orleans, preparing to march to NOPD HQ

NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — During his daily COVID-19 briefing on Saturday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a bill that gives death benefits to the families of frontline workers during the COVID-19 crisis. Take a look at the slides from Cuomo's presentation below:

As hospitalizations continue to decline throughout the state, and the data shows New York may be getting out of the COVID-19 crisis, Gov. Cuomo says he cannot thank the frontline workers enough for the work and sacrifices they have made throughout the pandemic.