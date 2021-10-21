PHOTOS: Painting an arts trail through downtown Glens Falls

At the corner of Glen and Bay streets in downtown Glens Falls, N.Y., an electrical box near monument square shows a different side of the city on each of its own sides. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you take a walk, bike ride or drive through downtown Glens Falls, there’s a chance you’ll see a painter or two, putting the finishing touches on some new pieces of local pride and beauty. The city has commissioned artists to paint electrical boxes downtown.

The goal is to add some artistic beauty to the city’s budding arts district. In time, the art will be joined by banners, bike racks and sidewalk stamps that all mark the path between 10 arts destinations, like the Hyde Museum and Chapman Museum, and 14 arts organizations and councils.

Over the summer, the Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council put out a call seeking artists who could complete the projects by Oct. 31. On Thursday, some were all finished, with others waiting for their final touches. From friendly pet faces to Glens Falls city landmarks, the art on display along Bay, Glen, Warren and Ridge streets is out for all to see.