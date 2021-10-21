PHOTOS: Painting an arts trail through downtown Glens Falls

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
glens falls art trail

At the corner of Glen and Bay streets in downtown Glens Falls, N.Y., an electrical box near monument square shows a different side of the city on each of its own sides. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you take a walk, bike ride or drive through downtown Glens Falls, there’s a chance you’ll see a painter or two, putting the finishing touches on some new pieces of local pride and beauty. The city has commissioned artists to paint electrical boxes downtown.

The goal is to add some artistic beauty to the city’s budding arts district. In time, the art will be joined by banners, bike racks and sidewalk stamps that all mark the path between 10 arts destinations, like the Hyde Museum and Chapman Museum, and 14 arts organizations and councils.

Over the summer, the Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council put out a call seeking artists who could complete the projects by Oct. 31. On Thursday, some were all finished, with others waiting for their final touches. From friendly pet faces to Glens Falls city landmarks, the art on display along Bay, Glen, Warren and Ridge streets is out for all to see.

  • glens falls art trail
    An electrical box on the corner of Ridge Street and Maple Street in Glens Falls, N.Y. features some new fluttering friends. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • glens falls art trail
    An electrical box on the corner of Ridge Street and Maple Street in Glens Falls, N.Y. features some new fluttering friends. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • glens falls art trail
    At the corner of Glen and Bay streets in downtown Glens Falls, N.Y., an electrical box near monument square shows a different side of the city on each of its own sides. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • glens falls art trail
    At the corner of Glen and Bay streets in downtown Glens Falls, N.Y., an electrical box near monument square shows a different side of the city on each of its own sides. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • glens falls art trail
    At the corner of Glen and Bay streets in downtown Glens Falls, N.Y., an electrical box near monument square shows a different side of the city on each of its own sides. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • glens falls art trail
    At the corner of Glen and Bay streets in downtown Glens Falls, N.Y., an electrical box near monument square shows a different side of the city on each of its own sides. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • glens falls art trail
    At the corner of Glen and Bay streets in downtown Glens Falls, N.Y., an electrical box near monument square shows a different side of the city on each of its own sides. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • glens falls art trail
    A painted electrical box offers a moment of zen peace and calm outside a Stewart’s Shops location at the busy intersection of Glen Street and Sherman Avenue in Glens Falls, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • glens falls art trail
    A painted electrical box offers a moment of zen peace and calm outside a Stewart’s Shops location at the busy intersection of Glen Street and Sherman Avenue in Glens Falls, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • glens falls art trail
    A painted electrical box offers a moment of zen peace and calm outside a Stewart’s Shops location at the busy intersection of Glen Street and Sherman Avenue in Glens Falls, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • glens falls art trail
    Flowers bloom in painted moonlight on a Glens Falls, N.Y. electrical box on the corner of Bay and East Washington streets. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • glens falls art trail
    Flowers bloom in painted moonlight on a Glens Falls, N.Y. electrical box on the corner of Bay and East Washington streets. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • glens falls art trail
    Flowers bloom in painted moonlight on a Glens Falls, N.Y. electrical box on the corner of Bay and East Washington streets. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • glens falls art trail
    By the corner of Warren and Church streets in Glens Falls, N.Y., it’s all going to the dogs on an electrical box art piece that was still a work in progress as of Thursday, Oct. 21. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • glens falls art trail
    By the corner of Warren and Church streets in Glens Falls, N.Y., it’s all going to the dogs on an electrical box art piece that was still a work in progress as of Thursday, Oct. 21. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • glens falls art trail
    By the corner of Warren and Church streets in Glens Falls, N.Y., it’s all going to the dogs on an electrical box art piece that was still a work in progress as of Thursday, Oct. 21. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • glens falls art trail
    By the corner of Warren and Church streets in Glens Falls, N.Y., it’s all going to the dogs on an electrical box art piece that was still a work in progress as of Thursday, Oct. 21. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • glens falls art trail
    By the corner of Warren and Church streets in Glens Falls, N.Y., it’s all going to the dogs on an electrical box art piece that was still a work in progress as of Thursday, Oct. 21. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

More from NEWS10:

Follow NEWS10!

FACEBOOK
TWITTER
INSTAGRAM
Sign up for our Newsletter!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
COATS FOR KIDS_2021

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19