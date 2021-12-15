PHOTOS: Miner trapped behind 50-ton boulder rescued in Dutchess County

WINGDALE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — At about 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency crews headed to Wingdale Materials in Dutchess County to rescue a 40-year old miner. The man was working in an excavator when a dislodged 40- to 50-ton boulder landed on the machine and blocked the way out of the mine.

By 2 p.m., firefighters had made contact with the victim trapped in his machinery, roughly 2,500 feet into the mine. He was reportedly conscious and alert.

Technical rescue technicians stabilized the boulder before extricating the miner, who was treated by paramedics. J.H. Ketcham Hose Co. said he was freed from the cab of the excavator about an hour and fifteen minutes after initial contact. He was then airlifted to Westchester Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries to both legs and his hand.

According to a Facebook post by J.H. Ketcham Hose Company—the local fire department serving the Dover community—crews including the Town of Dover Ambulance, Town of Amenia Ambulance, the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, the Arlington, LaGrange, and City of Poughkeepsie Fire Departments, and a medevac helicopter from UleNet were all on the scene at Pleasant Ridge Road.