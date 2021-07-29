PHOTOS: Hudson Falls summer enrichment STEAM showcase

HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Around 150 students entering 2nd-6th grades were outside Hudson Falls Intermediate School on Thursday, to show off what they’ve spent the last three weeks learning in the school’s summer enrichment showcase.
The annual program had about twice the number of summer students participating as it had in 2019. The program was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The courses cover all the bases of STEAM – Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math – on a level appropriate for younger students. That means anything from music and acting groups to learning basic programming with a mechanical mouse in a maze.
School staff on Thursday said that the program has never been more welcome for families than in the summer after a year made hard by COVID-19.
