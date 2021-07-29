PHOTOS: Hudson Falls summer enrichment STEAM showcase

Students at Mrs. Craner’s table show off how they’ve learned basic programming skills by sending a robotic mouse through a colorful maze.

HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Around 150 students entering 2nd-6th grades were outside Hudson Falls Intermediate School on Thursday, to show off what they’ve spent the last three weeks learning in the school’s summer enrichment showcase.

The annual program had about twice the number of summer students participating as it had in 2019. The program was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students from Mrs. Buell’s class demonstrate how to make slime using glue and other items, as part of a lesson in science. The students are part of Hudson Falls’ summer enrichment program.

In Mrs. Healy’s class, students were challenged with crafting challenges for Backpack Jack, a character looking for outdoor adventure.

Music teacher Andrew Schneider leads his crum circle class in a performance to show off what they’ve learned during Hudson Falls’ summer enrichment STEAM program.

4th grade Hudson Falls student Maya shows off her illustrations for Mrs. Plumber’s summer enrichment art class. Students were given themes to create art around and place in a book to show.

For Hudson Falls teacher Mrs. Powhide, it’s all about paper. Students in her summer enrichment class learned how to use the art of papercraft in a variety of ways.

Hudson Falls 3rd grade student Oscar pilots a robot on wheels from Mrs. Craner’s programming class.

Students at Mrs. Craner’s table show off how they’ve learned basic programming skills by sending a robotic mouse through a colorful maze.

Ms. Hickey’s class got into papercraft this summer, spending Hudson Falls’ summer enrichment course making crafts based on different countries and cultures.

The courses cover all the bases of STEAM – Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math – on a level appropriate for younger students. That means anything from music and acting groups to learning basic programming with a mechanical mouse in a maze.

School staff on Thursday said that the program has never been more welcome for families than in the summer after a year made hard by COVID-19.