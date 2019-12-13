PHOTOS: Granville Lighted Tractor Parade

GRANVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For the third year in a row, tractors and other vehicles decorated for the season rolled through Main Street on Friday night.

A total of 66 entrants participated in the Granville Lighted Tractor Parade this year, with a panel of judges including Granville Mayor Paul Labas looking for a winner to crown.

“It seemed like a pretty good parade. First time I could see it,” said Art Moyer, who clarified that it wasn’t his first time; this year his son drove their float, “Dashing Through the Snow,” in the parade.

Moyer’s family brought a piece of holiday history with them as well, in the form of an authentic sleigh. He said the sleigh came from Burlington, Vermont, and originated sometime in the 1800s.

“I even have the unit to hook a horse up to it,” he said.

It wasn’t long after the parade was over that votes were tallied.

The winner of the parade was “Whoville Post Office,” which came complete with a post office entryway on the back of a large flatbed truck.

Runners-up included the Granville FFA and Alumni; “Rock N Roll School Bus,” a decorated Granville Central School bus complete with Santa waving from the roof; and a tractor with lights arranged like an American flag.

  • The float “Santa Train” leads the way at the parade.
  • “Dashing Through the Snow” makes an entrance with a historical touch. Float creator Art Moyer said the sleigh on the float is an authentic item dating back to sometime in the 1800s. Although it was out to see for the parade, Moyer said he covered it up as soon as they were done, so as not to damage the original velvet and upholstery.
  • A float at the Granville tractor parade rides through.
  • “Bordertown Dumpster Service” brings cheer to the Granville parade.
  • Foothills ATV Club makes an appearance at the Granville Lighted Tractor Parade.
  • Rutland County 4-H visits the tractor parade. Multiple clubs were a part of bringing the float to life for the organization’s first year at the event.
  • The float “Santa’s Reindeer” appears at the parade.
  • “Isle of Misfit Toys” brings classic and less conventional creatures to the parade.
  • The “Santa’s Friends” float brings exactly what its name promises.
  • “Christmas Chicken” wasn’t hard to submit, despite not being on a tractor or motor vehicle, its creator said.
  • “Christmas Hen EAT EGGS” doesn’t have full-sized wheels or an engine, but still got attention at the parade.
  • “The Grinchmobile” rolls through at the parade.
  • A young passenger looks on from inside “The Grinchmobile.”
  • A tractor moves along at the parade.
  • “Thank God for Kids,” a float based out of Castleton, Vermont, dispatched an enthusiastic chicken alongside their float. In their first year at the parade, the family behind it said setup of their first float was “interesting.”
  • “America” comes to the parade.
  • “America” reminds attendees to drink their milk.
  • “Rock N Roll School Bus” arrives, complete with a Santa waving from the roof.
  • “Carter’s Christmas Town” comes to town.
  • Frosty the snowman waves hello from a float.

