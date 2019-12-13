PHOTOS: Granville Lighted Tractor Parade

GRANVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For the third year in a row, tractors and other vehicles decorated for the season rolled through Main Street on Friday night.

A total of 66 entrants participated in the Granville Lighted Tractor Parade this year, with a panel of judges including Granville Mayor Paul Labas looking for a winner to crown.

“It seemed like a pretty good parade. First time I could see it,” said Art Moyer, who clarified that it wasn’t his first time; this year his son drove their float, “Dashing Through the Snow,” in the parade.

Moyer’s family brought a piece of holiday history with them as well, in the form of an authentic sleigh. He said the sleigh came from Burlington, Vermont, and originated sometime in the 1800s.

“I even have the unit to hook a horse up to it,” he said.

It wasn’t long after the parade was over that votes were tallied.

The winner of the parade was “Whoville Post Office,” which came complete with a post office entryway on the back of a large flatbed truck.

Runners-up included the Granville FFA and Alumni; “Rock N Roll School Bus,” a decorated Granville Central School bus complete with Santa waving from the roof; and a tractor with lights arranged like an American flag.