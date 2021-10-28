PHOTOS: Ghouls and goblins say ‘Happy Halloween’ to nursing home residents

A Halloween trick-or-treat parade pays a visit to the Glens Falls Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Glens Falls, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Superheroes, princesses, video game heroes and a fairly positive alien abductee were among just a few of the visitors to Glens Falls Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing on Thursday to say a friendly “boo!” through the window.

Around three dozen students from Glens Falls and Queensbury elementary and high schools came together to parade the grounds. They visited residents and got to trick-or-treat at the center’s two outdoor courtyards.

Masks were worn by all. Organizer and Glens Falls Center head Marijo Natale said the event was organized by advertising through newspaper and TV.