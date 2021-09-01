PHOTOS: Forest Rangers rescue injured hiker

HUNTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers rescued an injured hiker on August 28. The hiker was on the Escarpment Trail south of the Catskill Mountain House site.

Greene County 911 dispatch notified Forest Rangers around noon about the hiker. When the Rangers arrived, the 45-year-old from Westchester County had a cut to his lower leg after a fall on the trail. The man’s hiking partners were able to control the bleeding before the Rangers arrived.

The Rangers bandaged the wound and stabilized his leg. The man was able to hike out to the trailhead with the help of crutches.