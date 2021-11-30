PHOTOS: First annual Glens Falls Gobble Wobble

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Thanksgiving day means food and family, but last week in Glens Falls, it also meant clocking some miles and burning some calories for a cause before coming home for the traditional meal. At the Open Door Mission, it was the day of the first-ever Gobble Wobble 5k run/walk.
787 runners, including 150 same-day signups, came to run or walk in support of those experiencing homelessness in the area that the Open Door Mission serves. Sneaker-clad participants traveled from the mission and circled through the city before returning.
“It felt like the North Country was giving the Mission a giant hug in the form of showing up, sponsoring, and volunteering,” said coordinator Matthew Waddilove in a release on Tuesday.
The Gobble Wobble raised about $18,000. That money will create 818 nights of shelter, as well as meals and showers, for homeless individuals in Glens Falls.
The run takes the place of the James P. Hinchliffe Run/Walk for ALS, which ended in 2020. The run’s grand marshal was Gunnar, mascot of the Adirondack Thunder hockey team.