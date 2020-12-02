PHOTOS: December brings snow to WNY

News

by: Evan Anstey

Posted: / Updated:

Brenda, Panama

WESTERN NEW YORK (WIVB) — The first couple days of December brought lots of snow to western New York! Take a look at some photos from viewers:

  • Joe, Dayton
  • Robin, Lancaster
  • Karen, Kennedy
  • John, Glen Falls
  • Charlene, North Collins
  • George, Williamsville
  • Holiday Valley
  • Brenda, Panama
  • Jennifer, Akron
  • Jim, Marilla
  • Joe, Dayton
  • John, Williamsville
  • Middleport
  • Paul, Arkwright

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

