PHOTOS: Crandall Park’s splash pad back up and running in time for July heat

The dry well for Crandall Park’s new splash pad was dug up in early July after a flaw caused flooding at a picnic area in Crandall Park in Glens Falls, N.Y. (Photo: Elizabeth Little Hogan, Crandall Park Beautification Committee)

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After a turbulent first few weeks, city employees on Tuesday put the finishing touches on getting Crandall Park’s new splash pad back in working order.

And the city is planning on it staying open through the summer heat, this time with no sudden interruptions by way of flooding.

The dry well for Crandall Park’s new splash pad was dug up in early July after a flaw caused flooding at a picnic area in Crandall Park in Glens Falls, N.Y. (Photo: Elizabeth Little Hogan, Crandall Park Beautification Committee)

The dry well for Crandall Park’s new splash pad was dug up in early July after a flaw caused flooding at a picnic area in Crandall Park in Glens Falls, N.Y. (Photo: Elizabeth Little Hogan, Crandall Park Beautification Committee)

The dry well for Crandall Park’s new splash pad was dug up in early July after a flaw caused flooding at a picnic area in Crandall Park in Glens Falls, N.Y. (Photo: Elizabeth Little Hogan, Crandall Park Beautification Committee)

The dry well for Crandall Park’s new splash pad was dug up in early July after a flaw caused flooding at a picnic area in Crandall Park in Glens Falls, N.Y. (Photo: Elizabeth Little Hogan, Crandall Park Beautification Committee)

Paver stones are added at the edge of Crandall Park’s new splash pad during work to fix a flaw caused flooding at a picnic area in Crandall Park in Glens Falls, N.Y. (Photo: Elizabeth Little Hogan, Crandall Park Beautification Committee)

The dry well for Crandall Park’s new splash pad was dug up in early July after a flaw caused flooding at a picnic area in Crandall Park in Glens Falls, N.Y. (Photo: Elizabeth Little Hogan, Crandall Park Beautification Committee)

The dry well for Crandall Park’s new splash pad was dug up in early July after a flaw caused flooding at a picnic area in Crandall Park in Glens Falls, N.Y. (Photo: Elizabeth Little Hogan, Crandall Park Beautification Committee)

Glens Falls, N.Y. city staff attach a new grate to Crandall Park’s new splash pad, finishing several days of repair work after the pad caused flooding in Crandall Park last month. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

“Today’s the day, the first day it’s open full-time from 10 to 7,” said Elizabeth Little Hogan, director of the Crandall Park Beautification Committee. “So we’ll know by 7.”

It’s a moment of truth coming after an unexpected setback in early June, just a day after the pad’s grand opening.

The 35-foot aquatic playplace was shut down after its dry well stopped draining properly, causing part of Crandall Park’s picnic area to flood.

The pad was only open on weekends, when park attendants were in the area and the nearby bathhouse was also running. In subsequent weekends leading up to the repairs, Hogan and her team at the committee added another rule to try and mitigate the problem.

That’s meant programming the pad to run for an hour and a half and then switch off for an hour, giving the well time to drain and keeping the park from flooding again.

The system was built by Albany-based BradManz Landscaping, and designed by beautification committee member and civil engineer Tom Jarrett. Hogan said that the repairs were done at no cost to the city.

Work got started last Thursday, July 1, and continued into the weekend. A new water dispersal system was put in place, 24-by-16 feet in size.

Coming back to do more work allowed for some improvements, too. The area around the edge of the pad was getting muddy, so the landscaping company placed a ring of paver stones around to better handle water splashing out.

New grates were also put in place around the pad’s on button, and were the last thing to be put in place on Tuesday.

Now that school is out and summer is in full swing, the splash pad will be open daily, running 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Hogan said that the pad’s been popular, even despite the flooding and the changing hours. For the most part, parkgoers – especially families – have been understanding, and are just happy to have it there.

“There’s always that nasty person that will tell you ‘you’re ridiculous,'” Hogan said. “But by and large, people have been understanding.”

The splash pad was the final in a trio of projects at Crandall Park that also included a disc golf course and new basketball and tennis courts.