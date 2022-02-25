LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The snow kept falling on Friday afternoon around Lake George. As of around 4 p.m., the reality seemed to be on the lighter end of the 8-12 inch forecast – but the weather wasn’t done just yet.

It was a unique site at Ice Castles Lake George, located at Charles R. Wood Park. The attraction that sold at least 57,000 tickets between mid-January and now announced its closure on Friday, after over a week of up-and-down weather that caused problems for the thousands of hand-harvested icicles that make up the structure.

The snowfall also comes before the final weekend of the Lake George Winter Carnival. The event Facebook page did not list any canceled events as of Friday. It confirmed the return of dogsleds, which was canceled on weekend 2 of the carnival.

  • Lake George
    A view of Lake George from Dunham’s Bay. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Lake George
    Snow collects on the stairway to the bridge that connects Lake George, N.Y. with Prospect Mountain. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Lake George
    A view on the Prospect Mountain footbridge over the Adirondack Northway. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Lake George
    A view on the Prospect Mountain footbridge over the Adirondack Northway. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Lake George
    A view on the Prospect Mountain footbridge over the Adirondack Northway. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Lake George
    A view on the Prospect Mountain footbridge over the Adirondack Northway. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Lake George
    Ice Castles Lake George has gone through some warm days, followed by some much colder ones, which gave the structure a new look in Charles R. Wood Park. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Lake George
  • Lake George
    Ice Castles Lake George has gone through some warm days, followed by some much colder ones, which gave the structure a new look in Charles R. Wood Park. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Lake George
    Ice Castles Lake George has gone through some warm days, followed by some much colder ones, which gave the structure a new look in Charles R. Wood Park. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Lake George
    Ice Castles Lake George has gone through some warm days, followed by some much colder ones, which gave the structure a new look in Charles R. Wood Park. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Lake George
    If you’re cold, they’re cold. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Lake George
    (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Lake George
    Snow collects at Around the World Golf in Lake George. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Lake George
    Snow collects at Around the World Golf in Lake George. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Lake George
    Snow collects on the attractions at Charles R. Wood Park. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Lake George
    A view of Lake George from the Lake George Steamboat Company deck. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Lake George
    The snow slows and the sun shines on the Mohican at the Lake George Steamboat Company. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)