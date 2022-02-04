PHOTOS: A snow-eye view of Glens Falls

A view of Glens Falls, N.Y., focusing on the intersection of Glen and Washington streets, taken from the eighth floor of the Travelers Insurance building during Friday’s snowstorm. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Mid-afternoon on Friday, the snow showed no sign of slowing, in a winter storm expected to dump about a foot of snow on the Glens Falls area, and more up into the Adirondacks. Slushy roads abound, with Glens Falls snowplows doing their best to keep up.

Towering over downtown Glens Falls, the Traveler’s Insurance building provides 10 stories of increasingly great views, whether they’re showing rain, shine, or the impact of Friday’s snow. NEWS10 was guided up to the eighth floor to get a firsthand look.

Friday’s snow stretched toward the 24-hour mark from the starting line the previous day. That’s a challenge for the Warren County Department of Public Works, according to county spokesman Don Lehman. The DPW is facing a long couple of days with not enough plow drivers. Up in North Creek, the snow count fell at around 15 inches.