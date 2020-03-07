Interactive Radar

Photos: 2020 South High Marathon Dance raises the roof, and the funds

SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The 43rd annual South High Marathon Dance finally began on Friday night. Doors opened at 5 p.m., with opening ceremonies at 7. The public was allowed in until 10:30 p.m. Friday night, and will be allowed back in at 7 p.m. Saturday morning. It’s also being livestreamed for those who can’t attend in person.

Follow through this gallery for a visual timeline of the opening hours of this year’s marathon dance.

Check the marathon dance on Facebook for a full schedule. Also check back here; this gallery will be updated with more photos through tomorrow.

  • Across the hall from the gym, raffle, 50/50 and vendor spaces are set up.
  • Raffles are presented for signups.
  • SHMD-branded prizes are displayed.
  • An array of 50/50 raffle ticket colors.
  • Haircuts were being given at the dance, with funds going towards the school’s fundraising goal.
  • The gymnasium is seen before the show.
  • Students practice before things kick off.
  • Steart’s sells ice cream at the dance, with all tips going towards the donation effort.
  • The marathon dance theme this year is the Carribean.
  • An audience gathers for the dance.
  • Donated quilts are being raffled off towards the fundraising effort.
  • Marathon dancers funnel into the South High gymnasium.
  • The crowd waits for the dance to begin.
  • Some of the beneficiaries of this year’s dance look on.
  • Students lead the crowd in doing the YMCA.
  • The beneficiaries of this year’s marathon dance do the YMCA.
  • Students gather around for opening ceremonies.
  • Members of the Lake George Drum Line play as opening ceremonies commence.
  • Teacher and student advisor Tom Myott speaks to students before the dance begins.
  • Students who put in special efforts are recognized.
  • South Glens Falls Mayor Harry Guthiel speaks to students.
  • Moreau Town Supervisor Todd Kuznierz speaks to students.
  • Beneficiaries applaud the school’s efforts.
  • Member’s of the marathon dance student board don silly hats.
  • Beneficiaries line up to thank the school before the dance begins.
  • Open Door Mission CEO Kim Cook speaks.
  • Students get ready for the dance begins.
  • Students enter a blurry embrace as the opening dance is set to begin.
  • South High students perform a choreographed opening dance.
  • South High students perform a choreographed opening dance.
  • South High students perform a choreographed opening dance.
  • South High students perform a choreographed opening dance.
  • South High students perform a choreographed opening dance.
  • Students do what the name implies at the South High Marathon Dance.
  • A student and audience member dance across the line.
  • DJ’ing is a crucial part of the marathon dance.
  • Beneficiary names hang from the hall of South High.
  • The pirate ship was one of four large props that were planned out and built by students over the course of months.
  • One last view from the DJ booth.
