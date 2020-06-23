Photograph taken by Albany student wins Congressional art award

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany High School student Jamiah Williams was shocked when Congressman Paul Tonko called the teenager to let her know that her photograph won “Best In Show” in his district for the 2020 Congressional Art Show. She says she is still processing the news.

The photograph, entitled “Window Lit,” depicts her grandfather looking out the window.

“Window Lit” by Jamiah Williams.

After taking the photograph for Diana Jordan’s Photography Class at Albany High School, it started winning awards. Eventually, winning “Best In Show” for Congressman Paul Tonko’s district in the 2020 Congressional Art Show.

The annual Congressional Art Competition celebrates the artistic achievements of the nation’s high school students.

Winners are recognized both in their home Congressional district and at an annual Awards Ceremony in Washington, DC., and the winning artwork will hang in the Cannon Tunnel of the U.S. Capitol for one year.

Williams says the award gives her the reassurance that she needs to pursue her photography career.

