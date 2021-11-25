Phones at the table? 71% plan to use theirs during Thanksgiving dinner

(NEWS10) — Would you let your family use their phones at the Thanksgiving dinner table? A new report by Solitaired shows that 71% of Americans surveyed plan to use their phones during the Turkey Day meal.

The report also shows that 61% use their phone during the holidays to avoid talking to certain family members. However, a majority of Americans use their phone out of boredom:

99% use their phone while watching TV

98% use their phone while waiting in line

98% use their phone while using public transportation

88% use their phone while walking down the sidewalk

86% use their phone during virtual work meetings

60% use their phone during a religious service

57% use their phone while driving

50% use their phone during a wedding ceremony

31% use their phone during a funeral or wake

When it comes to Americans favorite app to use when they’re bored, TikTok is number one. Instagram and Reddit rank second and third.

On average, an hour is the longest someone can go without checking a notification on their phone. 86% say looking at their phone is the last thing they do before going to sleep.

Solitaired surveyed 1,098 Americans in October to understand their smartphone-related habits. The respondents were 51 percent female and 49 percent male, between the ages of 18 to 68.

To view the full report, you can visit the Solitaired website.