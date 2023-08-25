SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) -The band Phish hosting two special shows at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center August 25 and 26. The money raised going to help this summer’s flood victims in New York and Vermont.

Since 1983, Phish has been rocking around for a devoted fan base. Fan, Cassie Childers, says their appeal comes from a large library of songs performed live. “It’s like this build up of energy and then when you hear those first few notes and you know what they’re gonna play. The place explodes.”

All this energy is put to good use. The Waterwheel Foundation created by Phish in 1997 fundraises for different causes through the band and their crowds. This year, the group is giving back locally. “We are raising money for those who were affected in the July floods that happened in Vermont and the Upstate New York areas,” explained Executive Director of the Waterwheel Foundation, Beth Montuori Rowles.

Montuori Rowles had been with the band since 1995. She says around 60 communities have lost housing, roads and farmland due to flooding. Because of the wide scope of the flooding damage, the foundation has a goal of raising $3 million.

If you are looking to see the band from home or would like to donate, Montuori Rowles has a solution. “We are webcasting these two shows for free on Phish’s YouTube channel and on livephish.com. We’re going to have information on how to donate to the fund during that time.”

Fans like Pete Gosselin who have been following the band for years are glad to see Phish giving back to their roots. “There aren’t a lot of bands that remember where they’re from. When times are tough, they come in and help out.”