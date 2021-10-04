Philmont man wanted for charges in connection with stabbing, robbery, and arson

PHILMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10)- New York State Police said they are still looking for Deven Hotaling, 22, Philmont. Hotaling is wanted in connection with a stabbing that happened in the area of State Route 9w and State Route 144 in New Baltimore on September 25 around noon.
The victim was a 30-year-old who was stabbed in the back multiple times. An arrest warrant for first-degree assault was issued for Hotaling.
State Police said Hotaling was also arrested for multiple felonies including robbery and grand larceny by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Livingston in May 2020. Hotaling is accused of forcibly stealing more than $1,700 from a rideshare driver, they said.
Two warrants were issued for his arrest by the village of Philmont Court when Hotaling didn’t show up to scheduled court dates, State Police said.
May 2020 charges
- Third degree robbery
- Fourth degree grand larceny
August 2020 charges
- Second degree arson
September 2021 charges
- First degree assault
State Police said Hotaling is known to visit the village of Catskill and the greater Albany are frequently.
State Police are asking anyone with information on Hotaling’s whereabouts to call Catskill State Police at (518) 622-8600 or the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Livingston at (845) 677-7300 using reference number 9770210.
