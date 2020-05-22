Philmont man accused of robbing Lyft driver

PHILMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police have arrested Deven Hotaling, 20, after they say he forcibly stole $1,700 in February from a Lyft drivier. Police say when he was originally arrested he complained of an immediate health issue and was taken to Columbia Memorial Hospital, he then left the state when he was discharged from the hospital.

On Thursday police say they arrested Hotaling Thursday while he was walking down Main Street in Philmont. He is now facing two charges;

Robbery in the 3 rd degree (Felony)

degree (Felony) Grand Larceny in the 4th degree (Felony)

Hotaling was arraigned before the town of Livingston Justice and released upon his own recognizance. He is due back in court on June 25.

