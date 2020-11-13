Philmont fire destroys former family home

PHILMONT N.Y. (NEWS10)—Early Friday morning, a house fire broke out at 29 Prospect St. in the Village of Philmont. On scene, the Philmont Fire Department confirmed to the New York State Police the house was unoccupied.

A former resident of the home who lived there growing up as a child was distraught to see the place of so many memories gutted by fire.

Rhododendron in front of 29 Prospect St. that Darren Babjack bought for this mother one Mother’s Day.

“Memories a lot of good memories,” Darren Babjeck recounted Friday.

Babjeck talked with friends and family about buying his old family home. He wished to make new family memories with his brothers and sister.

He said he still hopes that the home can be fixed or if not, he would like to buy the property.