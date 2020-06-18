Saratoga Historical Society hosting town hall discussion on Phillip Schuyler

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Following Albany Mayor Sheehan’s order to remove the statue of Philip Schuyler from City Hall, many throughout the Capital Region are forced to grapple with the slave-owning history of many founding fathers.

The Saratoga County Historical Society is hosting a town hall on Schuyler at 7 p.m. on Thursday—livestreaming from the Brookside Museum’s Facebook—considering whether the Revolutionary general was a hero, villain, or both.

You can submit questions or comments through social media, as audience participation is encouraged. Three local history experts will discuss the tension between honoring and remembering the past through public statues of controversial figures:

Michael Landis, Ph.D.: Moderator, Civil War expert, Historical Society trustee, and professor at Hudson Valley Community College

Jennifer Dorsey, Ph.D.: Expert in Revolution-era and colonial America, history professor at Siena College

Melinda Lawson, Ph.D.: Public history expert, history professor at Union College

