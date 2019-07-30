Philadelphia Orchestra returns to SPAC

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. – Saratoga Performing Arts Center will welcome back The Philadelphia Orchestra to its summer home for the first week of performances on July 31- August 3, opening with a Festive Fireworks (July 31), program complete with fireworks, live cannon fire and dancers from PHILADANCO for its SPAC debut; an afternoon of Beyond Baroque (Aug 1 MAT); Songs of the Sea (Aug 2)featuring pianist Janice Carissa for her SPAC debut performing Ravel’s Piano Concerto in G major, and culminating with the first “Cinema Series @ SPAC” performance of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets™ in Concert (Aug 3).

The week will also feature the continuation of SPAC’s speaker series featuring Sandra Postel (August 1), director of the Global Water Policy Project and author of Replenish: The Virtuous Cycle of Water and Prosperity. The serieswillexplore water and its inspiration on music and art, and its primal place in nature and the environment.

PROGRAMS:

Wednesday, July 31 @ 8PM: Festive Fireworks; Stéphane Denève, conductor with Dancers of PHILADANCO

Rimsky-Korsakov Sheherazade

Ravel La Valse

Tchaikovsky 1812 Overture

Pre-performance Talk with Principal Guest Conductor Stéphane Denève

Freihofer’s Live at the Jazz Bar with Hot Club of Saratoga, 10pm

Thursday, August 1 @ 2PM: Beyond Baroque; Stéphane Denève, conductor

Palestrina/orch. Stokowski “Adoramus te”*

Ravel Le Tombeau de Couperin

Stravinsky Suite from Pulcinella

Bach/orch. Stokowski Passacaglia and Fugue in C minor

Bach/orch. Stokowski Fugue in G minor (“Little”)*

Bach/orch. Stokowski Toccata and Fugue in D minor

Pre-performance Talk with Carol Jantsch, Principal Tuba, The Philadelphia Orchestra

Thursday, August 1 @ 8PM: Speakers @ SPAC: Sandra Postel, Replenish: The Virtuous Cycle of Water and Prosperity

Sandra Postel is the author of Replenish: The Virtuous Cycle of Water and Prosperity and a world expert on fresh water issues. Founder of the Global Water Policy Project, she has dedicated herself to building a more water-secure world for people and nature. Hailed for her “inspiring, innovative and practical approach,” Sandra has appeared on BBC’s Planet Earth, Leonardo DiCaprio’s The 11th Hour, and the National Geographic Channel’s Breakthrough series.

Friday, August 2 @ 8PM: Songs of the Sea; Stéphane Denève, conductor

with Janice Carissa, piano

Britten “Four Sea Interludes,”from Peter Grimes*

Ravel Piano Concerto in G major

Debussy/orch. Stokowski “The Sunken Cathedral,” from Preludes*

Debussy La Mer

Pre-performance Talk with Janice Carissa, guest pianist

Saturday, August 3 @ 8PM: Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets™ in Concert; Justin Freer, conductor

Williams Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets™ (complete with film)

The Philadelphia Orchestra’s season at SPAC is from July 31 – August 17. Tickets and information are available at spac.org.