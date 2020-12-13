Philadelphia man charged with illegal weapons possession following traffic stop

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Sheriff’s Office arrested Marjus Planku, 31, of Philadelphia on illegal weapons charges following a traffic stop.

Police say early Sunday morning just before 3 a.m., sheriff’s deputies saw a 2020 Audi speeding on Route 9W in Albany. While talking with Planku, deputies reportedly smelled marijuana in the car. During their search of the car, deputies reportedly found a Ruger 9mm pistol in a backpack that was loaded with a magazine containing 15 rounds of ammunition.

Albany County Sheriff’s Office

It was determined that Planku was in possession of the hand gun without a New York State license or any type of permit in any other state.

Planku was subsequently arrested and charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of Weapon in the 2nd Degree (a Class C Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree (a Class D Felony)

Unlawful Possession of Marihuana (a violation)

Speeding in zone (an infraction)

Planku was held at the Albany County Correctional Facility pending arraignment.