ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Sheriff’s Office arrested Marjus Planku, 31, of Philadelphia on illegal weapons charges following a traffic stop.
Police say early Sunday morning just before 3 a.m., sheriff’s deputies saw a 2020 Audi speeding on Route 9W in Albany. While talking with Planku, deputies reportedly smelled marijuana in the car. During their search of the car, deputies reportedly found a Ruger 9mm pistol in a backpack that was loaded with a magazine containing 15 rounds of ammunition.
It was determined that Planku was in possession of the hand gun without a New York State license or any type of permit in any other state.
Planku was subsequently arrested and charged with the following:
- Criminal Possession of Weapon in the 2nd Degree (a Class C Felony)
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree (a Class D Felony)
- Unlawful Possession of Marihuana (a violation)
- Speeding in zone (an infraction)
Planku was held at the Albany County Correctional Facility pending arraignment.
LATEST STORIES
- Philadelphia man charged with illegal weapons possession following traffic stop
- 12/13/2020: Big chill and a couple snow chances on the way
- Kasir Goldston scores first professional knockout
- Siena drops second of back to back, falls 76-44 to Fairfield
- Local book store sees increase in online sales during amid pandemic