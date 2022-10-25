ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The November general election is just days away and News10 is speaking with local candidates for Congress and the state legislature.

Democrat Phil Steck is trying to hold on to his 110th Assembly district seat. Challenging him is Republican Alexandra Velella.

Steck, who has been in the Assembly for nearly 10 years, is focusing on crime and the economy. He points out he did not support the original bail reform legislation because it didn’t include enough crimes. And he’s now calling for all gun and domestic violence crimes to be added.

As for the economy, Steck believes the criticism that New York has the highest taxes is unwarranted. “We’ve done an awful lot on taxes,” said Steck. He adds the 2% property tax cap and shifting the burden of school taxes.

“When it comes to school taxes, which are the major cost that we have in terms of taxes, we’ve taken the position that we’re going to rely on local property to fund education,” Steck said.

