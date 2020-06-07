Phase 2 in Capital Region allows some ‘normalcy’ to return

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS 10)— In the Capital Region, Phase 2 has allowed for a little bit of normalcy to return.

Governor Cuomo announced today, that places of worship could reopen with 25 percent occupancy—- something local faith leaders are excited about and are preparing for, with social distancing protocols in place.

“With 25 percent occupancy, we are gonna have a lot of space in the church so that people can spread out,” explained Victory Christian Church Pastor, Charlie Muller. “We want to be as careful as we can and we want to really encourage people that have any type of symptoms of they are not feeling well at all, please stay home. “

Recently, hair salons have also reopened. Hairdressers are allowed to once again accept customers, many of whom have gone months without professional haircuts.

On Thursday, restaurants were allowed to offer outdoor seating for the first time this season.

“It feels like summer,” said Femi Giwa, who lives in Albany. “It feels normal for a little bit.”

Governor Cuomo made another announcement on Friday, stating that in-person special education instruction can resume this summer. It was Welcomed news for many parents, and teachers.

While many places reopen with social distancing protocols in place, people are encouraged to wear masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.