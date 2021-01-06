Pharmacies getting ready for COVID-19 Vaccines

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS 10)— Pharmacists in New York State say they are ready to administer COVID-19 vaccines once they become available to the general public. Marra’s Pharmacy in Cohoes will be one of the places where people can get vaccinated.

“I applied almost 45 days ago to become a vaccine dispensing site. At Marra’s pharmacy,” explained Assemblyman and Pharmacist, John McDonald. “Within 5 days we had a response— we have been getting all the updates, so we are very much aware of what our responsibilities are gonna be. We’re realizing that in the next 3 weeks, maybe 6 weeks, the general population at large will be able to start scheduling appointments at their pharmacy of choice.”

According to McDonald, this past summer, the New York State Legislature passed a law allowing pharmacists to administer COVID-19 vaccines. The governor recently passed an executive order speeding up the time in which the law went into effect.

“That basically says, pharmacists you can as of right now, administer COVID-19 vaccines, and pharmacists and pharmacists interns which are final year pharmacy students as well,” said McDonald.

The pharmacies will be follow state guidelines as to who is able to receive the vaccine, and when. Tom D’Angelo, President of the Pharmacist Society of State of New York said pharmacies are essential.

“They are the life blood of the communities. The people in those communities trust them, they respect them, and they are also the localized health care provider,” stated D’Angelo.

Seeing as though pharmacies in New York State are already allowed to give some vaccinations such as the flu vaccine, D’Angelo said they are up for this new endeavor.

“The retail pharmacies are ready, the community pharmacies are ready, and when the supply becomes available for everybody, we will be able to take it on.”