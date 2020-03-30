Pharmacies across New York offering free medication delivery

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) — Pharmacy chains across the Empire State will offer free home medication delivery for patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Community Pharmacy Association of New York State, medication can be delivered in-person, through a courier service, or by the U.S. Postal Service, UPS, FedEx, or another shipping service.

The following companies will be participating in the new program:

Duane Reade

Walgreens

Genoa Healthcare

Hannaford

Kinney Drugs

Noble Health Services

Price Chopper / Market 32

Rite Aid

Stop & Shop

Tops Markets

Town Total Health

Walmart

Wegmans

Weis Markets

“The Community Pharmacy Association of NYS and its chain pharmacy members are pleased to assist with Governor Cuomo’s request to offer free home medication delivery for patients across the State. This means that a majority of the State’s pharmacies will be offering this important service in every county and geographic region, along with curbside access and drive-thru where possible to help prevent the need for individuals to enter stores.” Mike Duteau, Community Pharmacy Association of NYS PRESIDENT

Some medications may not be eligible for home delivery services for some pharmacies, such as controlled substances or medications that require special handling. For more information, New Yorkers can check out the pharmacy websites or contact their pharmacies for program details.

LATEST STORIES: