Pharmacies across New York offering free medication delivery

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) — Pharmacy chains across the Empire State will offer free home medication delivery for patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the Community Pharmacy Association of New York State, medication can be delivered in-person, through a courier service, or by the U.S. Postal Service, UPS, FedEx, or another shipping service.
The following companies will be participating in the new program:
- Duane Reade
- Walgreens
- Genoa Healthcare
- Hannaford
- Kinney Drugs
- Noble Health Services
- Price Chopper / Market 32
- Rite Aid
- Stop & Shop
- Tops Markets
- Town Total Health
- Walmart
- Wegmans
- Weis Markets
Some medications may not be eligible for home delivery services for some pharmacies, such as controlled substances or medications that require special handling. For more information, New Yorkers can check out the pharmacy websites or contact their pharmacies for program details.
