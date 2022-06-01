POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Three-time PGA Tour winner Bart Bryant was killed Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash along State Route 33 in unincorporated Polk City, Florida, according to deputies. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Bryant and his wife were waiting in a white Volkswagen SUV while construction crews, equipped with flags, cones, and signs, stopped traffic in the northbound and southbound directions of SR 33.

While the couple was stopped, authorities said a black 2011 Ford F-150 pickup truck, driven by 21-year-old Mark Farkas of Clermont, was driving southbound at roughly 60 mph when he failed to stop. Deputies said Farkas’ pickup truck slammed into the back of the Volkswagen.

Authorities investigate crash following the death of three-time PGA Tour winner Bart Bryant (Polk County Sheriff’s Office)

When first responders arrived, they found the 59-year-old Auburndale golfer unresponsive. Authorities said CPR was immediately provided until Bryant arrived to a local hospital where he ultimately died as a result of his injuries.

Bryant’s 49-year-old wife, Donna, was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. Farkas was not injured.

Authorities said it is currently unknown why Farkas failed to stop for traffic before he crashed. An investigation is ongoing. SR 33 was closed for approximately four hours during the investigation, deputies said.

In a tweet, PGA Tour said, “The PGA Tour family mourns the tragic loss of 3-time Tour winner Bart Bryant.” “The Bryant family is grateful for all the prayers and support from the golf community across the country. We know Bart is with Jesus. We will miss him,” the Bryant Family said in a statement.