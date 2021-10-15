PFOA found at two more residences in Poestenkill

POESTENKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer County says PFOA has been detected in the water at two properties in Poestenkill. The chemical was found during a second round of testing by the county.

PFOA was previously found in Algonquin Middle School and two other residences in Poestenkill. The levels of the chemical were above state permitted levels.

The second round of testing was conducted at sites to the south and south east of the middle school. The seven sites registered samples that show one non-detect, three had detections of PFOA/PFOS below the state maximum level standards for drinking water, and the two that registered levels above the state maximum contaminant level of 10 parts per trillion.

All property owners have been contacted and provided with information regarding their samples. For the two homes with elevated levels, the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) will be providing bottled water while a home treatment system is installed.

Poestenkill Town Councilman and Deputy Supervisor, Eric Wohlleber, responded to the findings. He said the Department of Health and DEC are not being transparent with residents.

“The state’s lack of urgency is troubling and is further proof that state officials have learned nothing from Hoosick Falls or Petersburgh,” said Wohlleber. “The residents of Poestenkill need more tests, free tests, and we need them now, not in months and not in weeks. Our leaders at the NYSDEC and NYSDOH are failing the residents of Poestenkill.”

The county is now conducting a third round of testing.