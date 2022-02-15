ELMIRA. N.Y. (WETM) – Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer hit the pause button on its COVID-19 vaccine for children 6-months to 4-years-old.

The company was originally supposed to ask the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization for its child-size vaccine doses on Tuesday, though decided to delay the process and said it will wait for data to come out on a three-dose series of its vaccine.

“The idea would be that [the vaccine] gives more stimulation over time,” Arnot Health Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Justin Nistico said. “That could prime the immune system in a very strong way where you can get more and more expected antibody response with each vaccination dose.”

Health experts emphasized that the reason the vaccine was delayed is not the result of any potential safety issues, but acknowledged that parents will likely be wary of vaccinating their child.

“I think initially there’s going to be those who are very interested in getting their child vaccinated and will do it right away,” Steuben County Public Health Director Darlene Smith, who emphasized that parents should consult with their child’s pediatrician before receiving the vaccine, said. “But there’s going to be a good number that that most likely aren’t [ready to vaccinate their children.]”

That assumption, health experts said, it based on current vaccination data. According to the New York State Department of Health, less than 70-percent of adolescents (ages 12-17) are fully vaccinated. Just over 30-percent of kids ages 5-11 are fully vaccinated.

“Even if there is hesitancy, there should be kind of that pause and to think maybe ‘this is a really good thing to do,'” Dr. Nistico said. “And it is, that’s what the data shows us, that we really should be doing this for for our young children who are very vulnerable.”