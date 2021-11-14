Pfizer booster clinics set for Saratoga County’s 65+ population

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga County announced Sunday morning that Pfizer booster shot clinics for its residents over the age of 64 will take place early next week. The Saratoga County Public Health Services department is offering free jabs in Saratoga Springs and Waterford.

On Monday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., seniors can head to the library on Henry Street in Saratoga Springs. They must have already received a second Pfizer dose by May 15—six calendar months prior. If they opted for Johnson & Johnson, they must have received that single dose before September 15.

And on Tuesday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the older demographic can head to the Waterford Community Center on Second Street for boosters. The cut-off date for original shots is May 16. Organizers for both clinics recommend registering beforehand, but that they’ll be able to accommodate a limited number of walk-ins.

Shots are free and no proof of insurance is necessary. Register and make an appointment online or call the county at (518) 693-1075 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays or to 2 p.m. on weekends.