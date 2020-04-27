PFAS in water and soil samples found around areas close to Norlite

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10)-At the beginning of March, Bennington College conducted a water and soil study of four sites in close proximity to Norlite, in Cohoes. The college was testing for PFAS contamination upon learning that Norlite burned firefighting foam in 2018-2019 as an energy source.

The college said the samples showed PFAS contamination commonly associated with the use of firefighting foam or Aqueous Film-Forming Foam (AFFF) which include PFOA/PFOS.

“The results of this preliminary research suggest the burning of AFFF at Norlite is not destroying

these dangerous chemicals so much as redistributing them into nearby poor and working-class

neighborhoods,” the report said.

“With these new findings, DEC must step in and stop the quack science experiment they’ve allowed to unfold at Norlite. Does anyone really think spewing toxic chemicals into poor and working-class

neighborhoods is a scientifically sound solution to the dangers of perflourinated compounds?

Incineration of AFFF must stop now,” said Associate Director of the Center for the

Advancement of Public Action at Bennington College, David Bond.

AFFF is made up of 250 PFAS compounds and has a specific fingerprint. In a teleconference Monday, Bond said samples taken near Norlite were compared to previous testing done at AFFF contaminated sites. The Norlite samples were a mirror image of previous AFFF testing results, suggesting the incinerator of firefighting foam at Norlite released toxic PFAS into the environment.

Major findings in the Norlite water/soil samples

• Elevated levels of PFAS compounds were detected in the soil and water near the Norlite

facility. These levels decline with distance from the incinerator.

• The PFAS compounds that make-up of AFFF, including PFOS, are higher around the plant

then what is considered a background level in our region.

• The pattern of PFAS contamination in the soil and water around Norlite bears strong

resemblance to sites of known AFFF contamination, such as air force bases and

firefighting training centers. Contamination at both Norlite and these legacy AFFF sites is

marked by the prevalence of sulfonic and butanoic varieties of PFAS. This pattern differs

from composition of PFAS contamination elsewhere in the region.

• AFFF contains approximately 250 different perflourinated compounds. There are only

laboratory standards available for 50 of those compounds. Results from the TOP Assay

analysis of soil and water near Norlite found evidence of significantly more PFAS

compounds then we know how to detect. This finding is typical of sites with AFFF

contamination.

“Residents in the Capital District are concerned that attempts to burn AFFF might contaminate

their neighborhoods with highly toxic PFAS compounds. These testing results at Norlite indicate

that those fears are justified. Burning PFAS chemicals is inherently risky because these firefighting compounds, by design, resist thermal destruction,” said Jane Williams, a national expert on PFAS

chemicals and executive director of California Communities Against Toxics.

Norlite is currently upgrading its facilities to prevent harmful chemicals from being released during incineration. Monday night the City of Cohoes is voting whether or not to institute a one-year moratorium that would prevent Norlite from burning PFA.

