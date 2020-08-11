Pew Research Center: internet trends during coronavirus pandemic

This photo shows high school seniors who attended a virtual prom via Zoom on April 16 hosted by the Baton Rouge Youth Coalition. With the Class of 2020 missing out on so many traditions due to the coronavirus pandemic, many have gone online to participate in virtual proms. (Baton Rouge Youth Coalition via AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- College-educated adults and those ages 18-29 adapted to online methods of socializing, ordering food, and working out, more so than older adults amid the coronavirus pandemic. Women were also more inclined to engage in these activities, according to the Pew Research Center.

Based on a survey, approximately a third of Americans participated in a form of virtual socialization with their family and friends. A fifth says they live-streamed a concert or play and a little less than that say they participated in an online fitness class or watched an online workout video.

When it came to ordering food online at restaurants or grocery stores a third of all adults ordered from either a restaurant or through an app. Adults ages 18-29 were the most likely to order food from a local restaurant online or through an app, but adults ages 30-49 were the most likely to order groceries through an app or from a local grocery store online.

Those with more education were also more likely to order take-out or grocery food online. College+ educated adults who ordered food either through an app or online from a local restaurant was 38%, some college 34%, and high school or less 25%.

The same trend was seen among Americans who ordered groceries from a local store online or app. Twenty-eight percent of college+ educated adults, 21% with some college, and 16% with high school or less reported using these services.

