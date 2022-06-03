ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State is gearing up for two primary elections after the chaotic redistricting process for the State Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives led to numerous delays and legal challenges. Nearly a dozen races are happening, though some—like the Gubernatorial Primary—are more highly contested than others.

Republican gubernatorial candidates Rob Astorino

Andrew Giuliani

Harry Wilson

Lee Zeldin Democratic gubernatorial candidates Gov. Kathy Hochul

Tom Suozzi

Jumaane Williams

The primaries for Congressional and State Senate have been pushed to Aug. 23, 2022. The primaries for Governor, Lieutenant Governor, State Assembly, U.S. Senate, Attorney General, and State Comptroller will take place as originally scheduled, on June 28, 2022.

If Zeldin wins the primary, he would face Hochul in the November primary. Hochul’s favorability rating has been dropping over the course of the past three months. According to a Sienna College Poll, 36% of New Yorkers think Hochul is doing a “good” or “excellent” job as governor. Fifty-seven percent believe the governor is doing a “fair” or “poor” job.

Representing the Green Party of New York, Howie Hawkins also filed his petition for governor this week. Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo—who has funded reputation-management commercials from his former reelection fund war chest—did not appear to file a petition to run.