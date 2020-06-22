Petition calls to rename city of Columbus, OH, in honor of Guy Fieri

(CNN) – A petition to rename the city of Columbus, Ohio, has more than 17 thousand signatures.
Tyler Woodbridge says the community needs a new name altogether. His online petition argues for calling it “Flavortown” in honor of celebrity foodie, and Columbus native, Guy Fieri.
Christopher columbus is criticized for his cruelty to indigenous people. The city is also taking down his statue, which is currently in front of City Hall.
