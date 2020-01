An official ball for the NFL Super Bowl LIV football game that was made at the Wilson Sporting Goods Co. in Ada, Ohio, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. The Kansas City Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2, in Miami. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A petition circling social media is aiming to change the day of the big game from Sunday to Saturday.

Rochester resident Frank Ruggeri posted the petition to change.org six days ago and as of Tuesday morning, the petition has been signed more than 6,000 times.

Ruggieri wants to change the day because he thinks it will attract more money and more visitors and television viewers to the big game.

The goal is to get 7,500 signatures on the web page.