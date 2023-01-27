PETERSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police have arrested a Petersburg woman following a missing funds investigation. Troopers initially received a complaint on January 1, that a victim was missing over $24,000 in pay wages from a past employer.

Investigators determined that Nicole D. Kope, 42, had been receiving the payments owed to the victim from September to December, and failed to report the misappropriation of the funds and kept the money for herself. Kope surrendered herself to State Police and she was charged with Grand Larceny. Kope was arraigned at the Malta Town Court and released on her own recognizance.