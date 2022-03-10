PETERSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Petersburg man has been taken into custody on child sexual abuse charges following an investigation. State Police said Edward V. Perrotti-Sousis, 36, has been charged with multiple counts of rape.

According to a report, State Police in Brunswick started their investigation after receiving a report that Perrotti-Sousis had sexual contact with a minor in January. Police said he is accused of having sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 15 – known to him – on multiple occasions.

Charged:

Five counts of second-degree rape (felony)

Two counts of second-degree criminal sex act (felony)

Two counts of second-degree sex abuse (misdemeanor)

Three counts of endangering the welfare of a child (misdemeanor)

Forcible touching (misdemeanor)

Perrotti-Sousis turned himself in following an indictment obtained by the Rensselaer County District Attorney’s Office. He was arranged in Rensselaer County Court and remanded to Rensselaer County Jail with bail set at $20,000.

State Police said this investigation remains ongoing for the possibility of other victims. If you have any information, please contact SP Brunswick at (518) 477-9333.