Petersburg man allegedly threatens victims with shotgun

PETERSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police arrested Darel Manchester, 37, of Petersburg on Monday after they received a call about a domestic incident. Troopers said that an argument broke after one of the victims noticed Manchester grab another victim inappropriately.

Manchester allegedly told the victims he was going to get a shotgun which prompted the victims to run and hide in a bedroom. While in the bedroom the victims called for help.

Manchester returned with a shotgun and allegedly began to hit the door with the butt of the shotgun. This caused a hole to form in the door of the bedroom the victims were hiding in. The victims were able to escape through a bedroom window as police arrived. Manchester was eventually taken into custody after refusing to come out at first.

Charges:

Reckless Endangerment first degree (felony)

Unlawfully Dealing with a Child first degree (misdemeanor)

Two count of Forcible Touching (misdemeanor)

Two counts of Menacing second degree (misdemeanor)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon fourth degree (misdemeanor)

Criminal Mischief fourth degree (misdemeanor)

Obstruction of Governmental Administration second degree (misdemeanor)

Manchester was arraigned in Schaghticoke Town Court. He was released and scheduled to appear in Petersburg Town Court on Tuesday morning.