Petersburg man allegedly threatens victims with shotgun

PETERSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police arrested Darel Manchester, 37, of Petersburg on Monday after they received a call about a domestic incident. Troopers said that an argument broke after one of the victims noticed Manchester grab another victim inappropriately.
Manchester allegedly told the victims he was going to get a shotgun which prompted the victims to run and hide in a bedroom. While in the bedroom the victims called for help.
Manchester returned with a shotgun and allegedly began to hit the door with the butt of the shotgun. This caused a hole to form in the door of the bedroom the victims were hiding in. The victims were able to escape through a bedroom window as police arrived. Manchester was eventually taken into custody after refusing to come out at first.
Charges:
- Reckless Endangerment first degree (felony)
- Unlawfully Dealing with a Child first degree (misdemeanor)
- Two count of Forcible Touching (misdemeanor)
- Two counts of Menacing second degree (misdemeanor)
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon fourth degree (misdemeanor)
- Criminal Mischief fourth degree (misdemeanor)
- Obstruction of Governmental Administration second degree (misdemeanor)
Manchester was arraigned in Schaghticoke Town Court. He was released and scheduled to appear in Petersburg Town Court on Tuesday morning.