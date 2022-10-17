ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The November general election is just around the corner and News10 is speaking with the candidates for Congress and the state legislature.

Republican state senator Peter Oberacker is trying to win re-election to his 51st district seat. It’s his first re-election campaign after voters put him in office for the first time.

The economy is one of the top issues facing the district. Oberacker says one way to help ease the effects of inflation is to help small businesses to succeed by eliminating some of the state’s mandates.

“Albany at times likes to think that they understand these issues or that through a legislative process they’re going to improve issues,” said Oberacker. “It’s really just the opposite,” he adds. “Businesses are being smothered with these mandates…which goes totally against what we would like to do in business, let me figure out how I’m going to be successful but don’t hamper me.”

Oberacker sat down with News10 to discusses the other issues facing the senate 51st district.