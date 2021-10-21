Peter Crummey: Candidate for Colonie supervisor discusses the issues with NEWS10

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On November 2, voters in Colonie will pick a new town supervisor. Republican Peter Crummey is hoping to replace Democrat Paula Mahan, who chose not to seek reelection.

Crummey sits down with NEWS10 to discuss the issues and why voters should choose him.

The Republican served as a judge on the Colonie Town Justice Court since 2000. Crummey decided to step off the bench to run for town supervisor.