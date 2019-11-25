“Pet Night” is back at Capital Holiday Lights in the Park

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– The Capital Holiday Lights in the Park is back for its 23rd year, and the Albany Police Athletic League (PAL) is using this annual tradition as a way to give back.

Humans and their four-legged friends are invited to take a walk through Washington Park on Monday, November 25, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The suggested donation is $5 per person, or $10 per family.

This is a part of the walk-only Charity Walk Nights. The money will go to the 2019 Charities of Choice which include Make-A-Wish of Northeast New York, the Red Cross of Northeastern New York, and Soldier On.

The Capital Holiday Lights in the Park officially opens on November 29, 2019, and it will close on January 3, 2020. For more information, visit the Capital Holiday Lights in the Park website here.