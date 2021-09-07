Pet Connection tailgate and 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony this weekend

by: Sara Rizzo

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Steve Caporizzo’s Pet Connection will be holding a tailgate party to raise money for homeless pets on September 11. The event will begin with a 9/11 memorial ceremony.

The event is at Tailgate Tavern in Guilderland from noon to 8 p.m. The admission is $20 and includes a glass or wine, beer or soda and a Pet Connection koozie. There will be raffles, a live auction, merchandise and a cookout. The event will feature the bands Skeeter Creek and Kyle Bourgault Band.

You must be 21 and over to attend. Pets are not allowed at the event for safety reasons.

