ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – NEWS10’s Pet Connection will be holding a fundraiser with Junk King to help homeless pets. This fundraiser allows people to get rid of their unwanted junk for free with an opportunity to help pets in need.

Pet Connection’s Fundraiser will be on Saturday, March 26, at Crossgates Commons in the Home Depot parking lot from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. There, NEWS10 will have a big red truck for people to dispose of their unwanted items for free.

Everyone dropping off their items will have an opportunity to donate an optional $10 to Pet Connection. All proceeds will go to helping pets find homes.

Please limit your items to smaller things. For example, no mattresses or TVs will be accepted.