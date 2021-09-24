Pesticide protest at Delmar CVS on Sunday

DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bethlehem residents concerned about pesticides will be protesting the CVS store in Delmar on September 26 starting at 9 a.m. The organizer of the event, Joe Murphy, says protesters will bring signs and informational flyers to attract public notice concerning pesticide use by CVS.

Murphy said he contacted CVS and other businesses earlier this summer and offered them information about natural alternatives to pesticides. He says CVS continues to use pesticides on their lawn.

“Some of the other businesses we contacted were grateful for the prompt and decided to stop using pesticides. It’s unfortunate that CVS insists on continuing this toxic practice,” said Murphy.

The picketing is part of a new Pest Protest anti-pesticide action plan. Murphy says the protests will continue and grow until CVS agrees to stop using pesticides in the community.

“Picketing, social media, news coverage, you name it. We are confident that once the public understands what this business is doing, they will tell them to stop, ” said Murphy.