Personal care related services to close tonight

ALBANY, N.Y.(NEWS10) In his latest move to stop the spread of the Coronavirus, Governor Cuomo signed an executive order that orders salons, barbershops, and all other personal care related services to close.

Business owners like Alesha Buchholz at Aspire Nail Studio says shutting down will impact more than just her customers.

“I have people that rent space from me and I look forward to their rent so I can keep this place going. They look forward to getting their clients in so they can keep their business going to feed their children,” said Buchholz

Down the road, at Master Barber Supply, workers are also gearing up to close.

“It’s tough because we are so use to working all the time and then to go into lockdown like this ..I mean.. I don’t know how to take it all in. We are all just crushing to get every last hour in until we do have to be forced to shut down,” said Fred Basile at Master Barber Supply.

The businesses must close by March 21st at 8 p.m.