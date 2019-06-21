Person found with severe injuries at the Saratoga Spa State Park

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A male victim was found unconscious in the Saratoga Spa State Park Thursday evening, with severe head and body injuries, New York State Park Police say.

State Park Police received a 911 call shortly before 7:30 p.m. reporting an unconscious male in the West Route 50 parking lot of the Saratoga Spa State Park. Responding park police found a victim with severe injuries to his head and body. He was taken to Albany Medical Center where he is listed in in critical, life-threatening condition.

Police say the incident is still under investigation and is considered suspicious. Anyone with information about the incident should call the New York State Park Police at 518-584-2004, or call 911.

