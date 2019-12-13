PepsiCo debuts new soda-coffee combo with double the caffeine

(NEWS10) – PepsiCo is following in the steps of their rival, Coca-Cola, and debuting a new coffee-infused soda.

It’s called “Pepsi-Cafe” and it has double the caffeine of a regular Pepsi.

It comes in the original flavor and vanilla. But the limited time drink, doesn’t hit shelves until April.

Representatives with PepsiCo say soda sales have been flat for the last two decades.

They also said consumers are looking for drinks that are functional, meaning they provide some nutritional benefits or energy.

