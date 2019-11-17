People rescued from ski lift at Mount Snow

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s supreme leader supports the government’s decision to increase gasoline prices and says that those setting fire to public property during protests against the hikes are “bandits” backed by the enemies of Iran, the country’s state television reported Sunday.

The comments by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei came a day after protesters angered by Iran raising government-set gasoline prices by 50% had blocked traffic in major cities and occasionally clashed with police. That came after a night of demonstrations punctuated by gunfire, in violence that reportedly killed at least one person.