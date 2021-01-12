People eligible for vaccine struggle to register for appointment

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Cuomo opened up vaccine registration to anyone 65 and older on Tuesday, but those already eligible to receive the vaccine are finding it difficult to get an appointment.

“I’m 82 years old and I don’t want to be exposed to the COVID virus, and I don’t want to get sick and die,” said one Schoharie County woman.

The woman wished to remain unidentified. She’s one of about a dozen calls NEWS10ABC has received of people who are eligible to get vaccinated that have been unsuccessful in scheduling an appointment.

“I’m completely frustrated with this whole thing,” the woman said.

Today’s announcement allows the new eligible population, along with those in the 1a and 1b phase of the vaccination rollout, which includes essential workers like firefighters and teachers, to register for an appointment.

“Don’t call, go online,” said teacher Mike Bucciferro.

Bucciferro scheduled an appointment at UAlbany about two weeks from now.

“It was pretty simple, but while [I was scheduling], I was texting with other colleagues who were having trouble with the phone call version,” Bucciferro said.

Despite his success in finding an appointment, he’s concerned with how long the process will take.

“Should I bring a book, should I be prepared to be there for a couple of hours?” Bucciferro said.

That’s a lesser concern in a race against time as the state works to get as many people as they can vaccinated.

“What do you do? What do you do?” the woman said.

The governor’s office did not respond to NEWS10ABC’S request for comment.

To register for the online portal, follow this link. The NYS Vaccination Hotline can be reached at 1-833-697-4829.